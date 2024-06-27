New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to the founder of Bengaluru, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on his 515th birth anniversary.

"Tributes to Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on his birth anniversary. He was a visionary known for his foresight and administrative skills. He was a pioneer in boosting economic wellbeing, agriculture, irrigation and more. Bengaluru, the city he nurtured, is globally admired for its dynamism, vibrancy and innovation. Our government will keep working to fulfil his vision for society and uphold the values he cherished. Sharing pictures from the 'Statue of Prosperity', which I had the honour of inaugurating in 2022," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Also Read | Bihar Bridge Collapse: Another Bridge Collapses in Kishanganj, Fourth Incident in Week (Watch Video).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the "Statue of Prosperity" in 2022, a 108-feet bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

The statue has been built to commemorate the contribution of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of the city, towards the growth of Bengaluru.

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir Roof Leaking: Not a Single Drop of Rainwater Dripped From Ram Temple Roof, Says Champat Rai.

"Conceptualized and sculpted by Ram V Sutar of Statue of Unity fame, 98 tonnes of bronze and 120 tonnes of steel have gone into making this statue," PMO said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on his 515th birth anniversary saying "I bow to Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Ji on his Jayanti."

"I bow to Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Ji on his Jayanti. A towering leader in our history, Kempegowda Ji envisioned and founded the city of Bengaluru as early as the 16th century. The legendary figure also paved the way for the overall advancement of our society by patronizing reforms, art, learning, agriculture, and economic growth. Kempegowda Ji's life and vision will continue to guide us on the path of nation-building," Amit Shah said in a post on X.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah garlanded and showered flowers on the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Vidhan Soudha on the occasion of his birth anniversary. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)