New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad and Lokmanya Tilak on their birth anniversary, lauding their unparalleled valour and significant contributions to India's independence movement.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to Chandra Shekhar Azad on his birth anniversary. He epitomised unparalleled valour and grit. His role in India's quest for freedom is deeply valued and motivates our youth to stand up for what is just, with courage and conviction."

Paying tribute to Lokmanya Tilak on his birth anniversary, Modi commended his unwavering conviction and belief in the power of knowledge and service to others.

"Remembering Lokmanya Tilak on his birth anniversary. He was a pioneering leader who played a vital role in kindling the spirit of India's freedom movement with unwavering conviction. He was also an outstanding thinker who believed in the power of knowledge and serving others," he posted on X.

Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak was born in 1856, and Chandra Shekhar Azad in 1906.

Tilak is well known for promoting Swaraj, meaning self-rule, across the nation during the British regime. He also fearlessly challenged the Britishers with his pen and started two weeklies, 'Kesari' and 'Mahratta'.

Scholar, mathematician, philosopher, and passionate nationalist Bal Gangadhar Tilak played a crucial role in laying the groundwork for India's independence by transforming his opposition to British rule into a powerful movement. He was the president of the Indian Home Rule League when it was created in 1914. He and Mohammed Ali Jinnah signed the Lucknow Pact in 1916, ensuring Hindu-Muslim cooperation in the nationalist movement.

Chandrasekhar Azad was a revolutionary who formed and oversaw a group of young people involved in the freedom movement. Azad was instrumental in reorganising the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) following the deaths or imprisonments of the majority of its members.

Known for his zeal to fight against the British government in India, Azad was the one who, in August 1925, pulled the emergency chain of the train from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow and looted the cash that was being transported.

He was famous for his new phases of revolutionary activism against the British authorities.

Born in Madhya Pradesh on July 23, 1906, Azad was killed in Allahabad on February 27, 1931, following a police encounter.

Chandrashekhar Azad was inspired to fight for the country from a very young age and participated in the Non-Cooperation Movement at just 15 years old. He's famous for his slogan, "We will face the bullets of enemies. We were free and we will remain free." (ANI)

