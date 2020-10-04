New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to revolutionary freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary, and said he devoted himself towards India's freedom and inspired many nationalists.

"Shyamji Krishna Varma was fearless and selfless. He devoted himself towards India's freedom and inspired many nationalists. India bows to him on his Jayanti. We shall always work hard to realise his vision for our nation. Visit this site to know about him. krantiteerth.org," he tweeted.

Also Read | Glider Crash in Kochi: Navy Personnel Lt Rajeev Jha, Petty Officer Sunil Kumar Die As Power Glider on Routine Flight Crashes Near Thoppumpady Bridge.

The website notes that Varma, who was born in 1857, had set up a revolutionary centre in 'India House' at London and propagated the cause of India's independence through his writings in a publication journal called 'The Indian Sociologist'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)