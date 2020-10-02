New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary saying, he epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation.

"Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm. He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. We remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, sons of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, Sunil Shastri and Anil Shastri paid tribute at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, on his birth anniversary today.

"We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

