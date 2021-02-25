New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered Mannathu Padmanabhan on his Punya Tithi (death anniversary) and recalled his contributions towards social welfare and youth empowerment.

"Tributes to Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan Ji on his Punya Tithi. We recall his long-lasting contributions towards social welfare and youth empowerment. His rich thoughts continue to motivate many," PM Modi tweeted.

Mannathu Padmanabhan, a social reformer and freedom fighter lived from January 2, 1878 to February 25, 1970. On October 31, 1914, he founded the Nair Service Society (NSS). He received the Padma Bhushan award in 1966. (ANI)

