New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the Parliament attack on this day in 2001.

All five terrorists involved in the attack and eight security personnel besides a gardener had died in the incident which brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

Also Read | Ford Reportedly Planning To Increase Production of Mustang Mach E by 2023.

"I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen," Modi tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)