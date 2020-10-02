New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, saying he epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation.

"Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm. He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. We remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also went to Vijay Ghat, memorial of Shastri, to pay his tributes.

Shastri, the second prime minister of India, was born in 1904 in Uttar Pradesh.

