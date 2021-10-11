New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to actor Nedumudi Venu, saying his demise is a loss to the world of films and culture.

Venu, rated as one of the most talented actors in Indian cinema, died at a private hospital in Kerala after a spell of illness. He was 73.

Also Read | Vivo V21 Neon Spark Edition To Be Launched in India on October 13, 2021.

Modi tweeted, "Shri Nedumudi Venu was a versatile actor, who could fill life into diverse roles across many genres. He was also a prolific writer and was passionate about theatre. His passing away is a loss to the world of films and culture. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Having recovered from COVID-19, Venu had been unwell for quite some time and was admitted to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

Also Read | Vivo Y20T Smartphone With Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)