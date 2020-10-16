New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur on his 350th birth anniversary and said he lives in the hearts of millions and is remembered for his sense of justice.

"Tributes to the brave Baba Banda Singh Bahadurji on his 350th Jayanti. He lives in the hearts of millions. He is remembered for his sense of justice. He made many efforts to empower the poor," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Also Read | NEET Result 2020 Funny Memes Take Over Twitter: Students Deal With NTA Site Crash and Relatives Calling With Hilarious Jokes.

He also shared a link of his earlier speech in which he spoke about Baba Banda Singh Bahadur's greatness.

Banda Singh Bahadur was a Sikh military leader and a disciple of Guru Gobind Singh who fought against the Mughals. (ANI)

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Chirag Paswan Says ‘PM Narendra Modi’s Photo in My Heart, I am His Hanuman’ (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)