New Delhi, June 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised an initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government to offer helpline facility to extend healthcare and legal aids among other services to senior citizens.

He was responding to a news report about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government's project receiving a good response from the elderly.

"Very good initiative! @myogiadityanath," Modi said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)