Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 26 (ANI): Hailing the Centre's development works across the country, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed the state towards a "progressive tomorrow".

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned Rs 7 crore for the development of a high-tech building at Mahatma Gandhi memorial old-age home located in the outskirts of Agartala city.

Within a year, the new building was officially inaugurated by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday.

Following the inauguration, Deb spent time with the elderly people of the old age home.

Addressing the programme, Chief Minister Deb said, "For decades Tripura saw a weak system that ran under a weak Chief Minister. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who pushed Tripura towards a progressive tomorrow."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi specially sanctioned Rs 7 crore for constructing a high-tech building for the old age homes. The technology which has been devised to construct this building is far superior to what is in use nowadays here in the state. This is the vision of PM Modi," he said

Deb said even the Chief Minister does not have such a good house like the newly-inaugurated old age home.

He further said, "After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in the Centre, he gave equal respect to all the Chief Ministers of the country. Today, the Prime Minister gives equal importance to the Chief Minister of Tripura and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, there is no disparity." (ANI)

