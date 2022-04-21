New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a postage stamp and coin during celebrations of the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort and said that the country is moving forward with full devotion on the ideals of the Gurus.

"In 2019, we had got the fortune to celebrate the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev ji and in 2017, 350th Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh ji. I am happy that today our country is marching on the ideals of our Gurus with full devotion. On this occasion, I bow at the feet of all ten gurus. Hearty congratulations to all of you on the occasion of Prakash Parv," he said addressing the gathering.

Referring to the significance of Red Fort, the Prime Minister said the dreams of the country in the 75 years since Independence have been articulated from the historical place.

"This programme during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has special significance," he said.

Red Fort is located near Gurdwara Sis Ganj, where the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur was beheaded in November 1675 on the order of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

The Prime Minister said that the Red Fort has been witness to several key phases of history.

"The Red Fort has witnessed the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji and also seen the courage of the people of this country. Where we are today is because of the sacrifices of lakhs of freedom fighters," he said.

"Today the country is celebrating the Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. Near the Red Fort lies the symbol of Guruji's sacrifice, Sis Ganj Sahib Gurudwara. The Gurudwara reminds us of the greatness of his sacrifice for the protection of our great culture," he said. (ANI)

