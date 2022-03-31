New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi while bidding farewell to 72 Rajya Sabha MPs on Thursday, requested them to document their experiences and contributions to the house for future generations to learn from it.

"Let us take this experience in all four directions in the best interest of the nation. We should also try to document all the important things we have contributed to the House during our tenure, which have given shape and direction to the country, so that at some point they will be useful as a reference for the coming generations," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the contribution of every member of the house including the opposition and said that everyone has played a major role in giving direction to the country.

"If we document this (contribution to the house), I believe we will have such a valuable treasure which can be of use to future generations. That is, it can be used in the interest of an institutionalized system," he added.

The Prime Minister further requested the MPs to take the message of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to bigger platforms and with an open mind.

"You will have a little more time with you and there will not be any time limit set by the (Rajya Sabha) chairman. So, seeking the same spirit, in line with the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', can you inspire the coming generations by going to a bigger platform with a very open mind and making your contribution there as well? I believe the nation will gain a lot of strength and benefit," he added.

The event was organised before the Upper House bid farewell to the retiring members. Some of the members are retiring this month and some of them are retiring a little later.

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, deputy leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh, Subramanian Swamy, Suresh Prabhu, A K Antony, and nominated members Swapan Dasgupta and Roopa Ganguly are among the MPs who are retiring from the Rajya Sabha in the next few weeks.

Incidentally, one-third of the members of the Rajya Sabha from each state retire every two years on the completion of their six-year terms. (ANI)

