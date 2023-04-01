New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed India's security challenges and operational readiness of the armed forces to deal with them at a key conclave of top commanders from the army, navy and air force in Bhopal.

The defence ministry said Modi called upon the three services to stay ready to deal with the new and emerging threats, emphasising that all steps are being taken to equip the armed forces with necessary weapons and technologies.

Also Read | Telangana| A Case Was Registered Against BJP Suspended MLA T Raja Singh for His Alleged … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

It is learnt that India's security challenges along the frontier with China and ways to deal with cross-border terrorism from Pakistan were among the key issues that figured at the annual Combined Commanders' Conference.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar could not attend the valedictory session as he tested positive for COVID-19, people familiar with the matter said, adding he is asymptomatic.

Also Read | West Bengal: Indian Army Vehicle Falls Into Teesta River in Kalimpong, Driver Missing; Rescue Operation Underway.

The prime minister was briefed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan about the various discussions conducted at this year's Combined Commanders' conference.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi reviewed the security situation and operational readiness of the armed forces during the valedictory session of Combined Commanders' Conference 2023 in Bhopal on April 1," the ministry said in a statement.

It said Modi complimented the armed forces for their role in nation-building and providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) assistance to friendly countries.

During the final day of the session, various topics including aspects of digitisation, cyber security, challenges of social media, 'Aatmanirbharta', absorption of Agniveers and jointness were discussed.

"In a significant development from the past, the scope of the conference was expanded this year, wherein, a few multi-layered and interactive sessions were conducted with the participation of soldiers from every command of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, including the Tri-Services Andaman and Nicobar Command," the defence ministry said.

This three-day conference of the combined apex-level military leadership of the country commenced on March 30. The theme was 'Ready, Resurgent, Relevant'.

During the conference, deliberations over a varied spectrum of issues were held, including national security and evolving a joint military vision for the future.

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the top military brass and reviewed the defence preparedness.

He lauded the armed forces for their valuable contribution in protecting national interests and providing support to the government in realising its vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ministry said.

This year's conference was special as inputs from the field units were sought on contemporary issues including the way forward for greater integration among the three services.

"These inputs were deliberated in detail by the military commanders.

"The conference also provided an opportunity for the commanders to review the modernisation of the armed forces and the ongoing and concluded military operations, while also discussing ways to improve the country's defence capabilities," the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)