Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "robbing" the state of its rights amid a political row over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent announcement that central service rules will apply to employees of Chandigarh.

Mann said this while winding up the discussion during the one-day special Assembly session, in which a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab was passed.

Mann, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had stormed to power in the just-concluded state Assembly poll, said 80 per cent of the sacrifices were made by people from Punjab in getting India freed.

And the prime minister of free India now is "robbing" the rights of Punjab, he said in the House.

Sharing his past experience as a parliamentarian, Mann exhorted all MPs and MLAs from the state to exhibit the same spirit of unity and bonhomie as demonstrated by leaders of southern states to safeguard the rights of their states while rising above vested interests and petty personal considerations.

He said MPs of states like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh come together for raising their issues in Parliament.

"I often used to feel why we do not come together. I used to ask them but they said their party lines are different," said Mann.

Lashing out at the BJP-led Centre, Mann said its leadership indulges in vendetta politics in general and especially in states like Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, where its leadership "miserably failed" to get people's mandate for the formation of its government.

He asked the Centre whether the states where the BJP was not in power were not part of the country.

He said in Delhi, the permission of the Lieutenant Governor is necessary for any work.

Mann said Punjab had demanded extra electricity from the central pool but it was denied, however, it was given to Haryana.

"On the other hand, the PM says 'sabka saath sabka vikas'. Where is our 'saath'? Neither you take our 'saath' nor give the same to us," said Mann.

He recalled that Punjab was asked to pay Rs 7.50 crore by the Centre for sending the military following the terror attack at the Pathankot airbase in 2016.

Mann said he along with the then MP Sadhu Singh asked the defence minister whether the military was provided to Punjab on rent.

Mann said he then had asked, "Don't you consider Punjab as a part of the country."

Thereafter, the sum of Rs 7.50 crore was waived, said Mann.

Targeting the BJP for questioning the intention of the resolution, Mann said the BJP should not question their intention and took a jibe at BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma, saying they get their speech straight from Nagpur, a reference to the headquarter of the RSS.

"I have heard a lot about 'Nagpuri santre' (oranges from Nagpur) but I heard 'Nagpuri bhashan' (address) for the first time. They get their address straight from Nagpur," said Mann while taking a jibe at the BJP.

"You live in Punjab, you eat Punjab's food and drink Punjab's water then you say no, no…," he said in an apparent dig at Ashwani Sharma for not supporting the resolution.

Without taking the name of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Mann said those who used to say that it was different to run a stage or a state are now not visible anywhere.

The resolution was passed by the House in the absence of the two BJP MLAs, who had staged a walkout.

Except the BJP, whose state unit chief Ashwani Sharma said he doubts the intent behind the resolution, members of all political parties supported the move.

The Centre has notified the rules, under which the retirement age has been increased from 58 to 60 years while child care leave has been increased from one year to two years.

Until now, Punjab service rules applied to employees of Chandigarh, which was made a UT and joint capital of Punjab and Haryana more than five decades ago.

Haryana was carved out of Punjab in 1966.

