New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to pay a two-day visit to the US beginning February 12 to hold wide-ranging talks with US President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

As per the plan, Modi will travel to Washington DC after concluding his two-day visit to Paris, they said.

It would be the prime minister's first bilateral visit to the US after Trump became president for a second term.

Modi will be among a very handful of foreign leaders to travel to Washington DC on a bilateral visit within weeks after the Trump administration came to power for the second term.

