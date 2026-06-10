India News | PM Modi Shares Jhalmuri with NDA Leaders as Alliance Congratulates Him on Record Tenure

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared Jhalmuri with leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during a meeting at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Wednesday, where alliance partners congratulated him on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was warmly congratulated by the assembly of NDA leaders for becoming India's longest-continuously serving Prime Minister. By completing 4,399 days in office, Prime Minister Modi has officially surpassed the previous record held by the nation's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Thanks Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for Attending Special Screening of 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' and Declaring It Tax Free.

Later, the Prime Minister and NDA leaders also posed for a group photograph at Bharat Mandapam.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the NDA Resolution has also been moved by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and seconded by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on PM Modi.

Also Read | EPFO 3.0 Brings Instant PF Access: What UPI Withdrawals, ATM Cards and New Rules Mean for You.

As of June 10, the Prime Minister has completed 4,399 days in office, officially surpassing the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

While India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, originally assumed office in 1947 and won the country's first general election in 1951-52, he remained in office until his passing in 1964. Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, served for a little less than 16 years, but her tenure was spread across two separate stints.

This achievement of PM Modi marks over twelve years of continuous leadership at the helm of the nation. In a statement acknowledging the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday extended its warm congratulations to Prime Minister Modi as he achieved a historic milestone - becoming India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms.

Officials within the PMO highlighted the hallmark characteristics that have defined his tenure, noting that his administration has been defined by stability, transparency, and a resolute commitment to the nation's progress.

This momentous tenure has also witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) transforming into the national political hegemon, consistently expanding its footprint to newer regions and attracting widespread support from myriad communities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)