New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Communist Party of India leader D Raja on Monday took exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on leaders from Tamil Nadu not sending their letters signed in Tamil and said English is one of the officially accepted languages in the country.

He said that the people of Tamil Nadu know how to sign in both Tamil and English and PM Modi should speak on "larger issues".

"The Prime Minister should speak responsibly...English is one of the officially accepted languages in our country. People of Tamil Nadu know how to sign in Tamil and English. Is this an issue? The Prime Minister should speak on larger issues that Hindi will not be imposed..," D Raja told ANI on Monday.

PM Modi, who was in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, said the government is taking every step to spread the Tamil language and heritage to every part of the country.

"The Government is constantly working to ensure that the Tamil language and Tamil heritage reach every corner of the world. Sometimes, I am surprised when I receive letters from some leaders of Tamil Nadu, none of them are signed in the Tamil language," PM Modi said

"If we are proud of Tamil, then I would request everyone at least sign your name in Tamil...Today is also the Foundation Day of the BJP... Today, people across the country are witnessing the good governance of the BJP governments," he added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday alleged that the Modi government is not acting on the state government's demands regarding the release of fishermen from Sri Lankan prisons. (ANI)

