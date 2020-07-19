New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had a telephonic conversation with the chief ministers of Bihar, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the respective states.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

