New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to President Ram Nath Kovind's son and enquired about the President's health.

In a tweet, the PMO said, "PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being."

President Ram Nath Kovind is undergoing a check-up at the Army's Research and Referral hospital here after complaining of chest discomfort, the hospital said.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Research and Referral Hospital on Friday to enquire about the health of the President.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also enquired about President Kovind's health after the latter underwent a checkup at the Army's hospital.

"Have spoken to Rashtrapati Ji's family and inquired about his health. I pray to almighty for his good health and well-being," Shah tweeted.

According to a medical bulletin by the Army hospital, the President visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort on Friday morning. "He is undergoing a routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable," the hospital bulletin said. (ANI)

