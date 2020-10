New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy regarding the situation arising out of heavy rainfall in the two states.

The Prime Minister assured all possible support and assistance in rescue and relief work.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Schocker: 74-Year-Old Man Kept in Freezer Box by Family in Salem District, Rescued in Half-Conscious Stage Next Day.

"Spoke to @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu and AP CM @ysjagan Garu regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall. Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue & relief work. My thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind also spoke to the Telangana Governor and Chief Minister and expressed concern over the loss of lives and destruction caused by incessant rain in the region.

Also Read | Unlock 5 in Delhi: Cinema Halls to Reopen from Tomorrow, Popcorn Not Allowed Amid COVID-19 Guidelines.

"Spoke with the Governor of Telangana, @DrTamilisaiGuv and CM K. Chandrashekar Rao, and expressed concern over loss of lives and destruction caused by incessant rain in Hyderabad and parts of Telangana. In this hour of crisis, the nation stands united with the people of Telangana," he said in a tweet.

Fifteen people have lost their lives due to severe inundation caused by incessant rains in Hyderabad since Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)