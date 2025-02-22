New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on the measures to rescue people trapped in Srisailam Left Bank Canal and assured him of all possible help.

The state government has said that eight persons are trapped inside after a section of roof collapsed in the under construction stretch in the SLBC tunnel.

An official said, "PM Modi called Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and discussed the rescue of personnel at the SLBC tunnel. He assured all help and assistance in the rescue efforts."

