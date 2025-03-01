Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday and took stock about the rescue operation in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

"Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji spoke on the phone and took information about the rescue operation being carried out to safely evacuate the workers trapped in Mana of Chamoli district," CM Dhami posted on X.

Also Read | India Now Emerging As Factory of World, Says PM Narendra Modi at NXT Conclave 2025.

"He also took detailed information on the situation of rain and snowfall in the state. During this, the Prime Minister assured that the central government will provide all possible assistance to deal with any emergency," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Dhami has left for Joshimath from Dehradun to take stock of the situation caused by the avalanche in Mana.

Also Read | Roof Collapse in Punjab: 5 Members of Family Die in Sleep As Roof of House Collapses in Tarn Taran.

The rescue operation started in connection with the Badrinath's Mana avalanche in Chamoli district and three seriously injured people were brought to the Army Hospital Jyotirmath, where they are being treated.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said that the rescue and relief operations are taking place swiftly, with Uttarakhand CM actively monitoring the ongoing rescue operation.'

"Inclement weather persists there. The Chief Minister is continuously monitoring the situation. He visited the control room twice yesterday. He sought a detailed update on everything. Rescue and relief operations are taking place swiftly," Vinod Kumar Suman told ANI.

He further said that the efforts to rescue 22 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers are underway.

"33 out of 55 people were rescued until yesterday. 22 people still remain to be rescued. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing for them," he added.

The Uttarakhand government issued helpline numbers on Friday for people seeking assistance or information regarding the avalanche. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)