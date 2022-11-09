Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday stopped his convoy to make way for an ambulance to pass in Chambi.

It is not the first time that Prime Minister Modi stopped his cavalcade to facilitate the movement of an ambulance.

During his Gujarat visit on September 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy made way for an ambulance in Ahmedabad. The car trails stopped in alignment on one side of the road for an easy passage of the ambulance as the convoy was on its way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad. Once the hospital wagon crossed the path, the security vehicles were seen joining the formation followed by PM Modi's car.

Prime Minister on Wednesday was on a visit to Himachal Pradesh which will go to polls on November 12, with the results coming out on December 8.

While addressing a rally in Chambi village of Kangra district on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his speech by speaking in the Kangri language.

"I have come here to Kangra to talk to you as I feel too good to talk to you," PM says in Kangri language.

He also praised the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. "Kangra is the land of 'Shaktipeeths'. It is a pilgrimage where India's faith and spirituality are present. From Baijnath to Kathgarh, in this land, the infinite grace of Baba Bhole is always with us all," he said.

Modi talked about his government's Himachal-centric schemes.

"The central government started the Ujjwala scheme, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of Himachal added more people to it by running the Grihini scheme. The central government started the Ayushman scheme, and the BJP government of Himachal added more people to the Himcare scheme. This is how the double-engine government is working," he further said.

Modi also said that the lives of the Himachali people will be transformed with 5G.

"The future belongs to 5G. The youth of Himachal and the lives of Himachali people will be transformed with 5G. With this, education in remote schools will also become like cities," PM said.

He congratulated the state unit of the party for preparing the manifesto for the upcoming election."I congratulate Himachal BJP for making such a good manifesto to take a new resolution of development. 11 auspicious resolutions of Himachal BJP will take the development here to new heights," Modi said.

Urging people to re-elect the party, Modi said, "We want to create such a political tradition that we should do such work in the government that voters give us a chance again and again. That's why we are working for development and for the country everywhere, at every level."

Today, Prime Minister said Himachal needs a stable and strong government. "When Himachal Pradesh will have a strong government and double engine power, it will also overcome all the challenges and achieve new heights. This time, the people of Uttarakhand also changed the old tradition and made the BJP win. In Uttar Pradesh too, it has happened after 40 years when a party won again and came to the government for the second time in a row with an absolute majority. In Manipur also BJP government has come again in the power," he added. (ANI)

