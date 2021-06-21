New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the lead event of the seventh International Day of Yoga today morning. The theme this year is 'Yoga for wellness'.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event this year will be a televised programme and is scheduled to start at 6.30 am.

The event will also include an address by Minister of State for Ayush Kiren Rijiju and a live Yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga. The Yoga demonstration will follow the Prime Minister's address, and will be from 7:00 to 7:45 AM (IST).

In Haryana, camps will be set up in about 1,100 places across the state with 50 people allowed in each camp to ensure COVID-19 protocol is maintained, health minister Anil Vij informed.

In a statement, the Ministry of AYUSH, nodal Ministry for International Day of Yoga (IDY), highlighted the role of Yoga in one's overall wellbeing, through various activities organised in the runup to the annual event.

The main theme of IDY 2021 is "Yoga for Wellness", which is aligned to the current pre-occupations.

The Missions of India abroad have been coordinating various activities in the run-up to the event in their respective countries, and as per reports, Yoga Day will be observed in about 190 countries globally.

The IDY observation today will consist of individuals participating in large numbers in the harmonious demonstration/ performance of Yoga at 7 am.

The live Yoga demonstration will be further followed by messages from 15 spiritual leaders and Yoga Gurus namely: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Dr HR Nagendra, Kamlesh Patel, Dr Veerendra Hegde, Dr Hamsaji Jayadeva, OP Tiwari, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Dr Chinmay Pandey, Muni Shri Sagar Maharaj, Swami Bharat Bhushan, Dr Vishwas Mandalik, Sister BK Shivani, S Sridharan and Antoinette Rozi.

The observation of IDY is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year. (ANI)

