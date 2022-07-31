New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 91st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am.

"I invite you all to tune-in to this month's #MannKiBaat tomorrow, 31st July at 11 AM. Also sharing a booklet covering the interesting topics from last month such as India's strides in space, glory on the sports field, Rath Yatra and more," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister invited people to share their ideas and suggestions for the episode which will take place today.

People could share their ideas on MyGov and Namo App, or could also record their messages by dialling the number 1800-11-7800.

"Do you have inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 31st? I look forward to hearing them... share them either on MyGov or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800," PM Modi had tweeted.

In the 90th edition of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister remembered the dark chapter in India's history- the Emergency, which was imposed in 1975 and said that it was our democratic mindset that eventually prevailed.

He also applauded all those who resisted that period and said that even after the Emergency people did not lose faith in democracy.

The Prime Minister further said that during the Emergency the citizens were deprived of all rights, including the Right to Life and Personal Liberty is given by Article 21 of the Constitution.

PM Modi said that the country's courts, every Constitutional institution, the press everything was brought under control and Censorship was so stringent that nothing could be published without approval. (ANI)

