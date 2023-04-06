New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day on Thursday.

"Tomorrow, 6th April is an important day for @BJP4India as it is the Sthapana Diwas of the Party," Modi said on Twitter.

At around 10 AM Thursday, will be addressing Party 'karyakartas', he said.

