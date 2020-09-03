Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to be the chief guest at the passing out parade of 2018 batch of IPS probationers who will be graduating from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, on September 4, Atul Karwal, Director of the academy said.

"As many as 131 IPS probationers including 28 lady probationers would be in passing out parade and graduating from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad on September 4. It is our honour that PM Narendra Modi has agreed to be the chief guest, virtually, at the ceremony. He will address the IPS Probationers through video conferencing," Karwal told ANI.

DV Kiran Shruthi, an IPS probationer, said he was happy and privileged to be the best probationer.

"I have been allocated to Tamil Nadu Cadre. I hope to work for women safety, children safety and serve the nation," he said.

Another IPS probationer K Vijay Shankar said he feels proud as very few people get this opportunity to serve the nation.

"I am inspired by my father, he was also an IPS Officer and grandfather was also a police officer," he said.

`Dikshant Parade' marks the culmination of eleven months training of IPS Probationers in the Academy. The chief guest takes the salute from the parade consisting of the IPS probationers and best probationers of the batch perform important roles such as parade commander and platoon commander. (ANI)

