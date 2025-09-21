New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday at 5 pm.

This comes on the eve of Navaratri that begins on Monday and coincides with the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.

Earlier this month, the GST Council brought the GST reforms that slashed the 12 and 28 per cent slabs. The decision was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 3, after she chaired the GST council meeting.

Additionally, there is also a 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan Masala, products like cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages and on luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, and helicopters.

Earlier today, PM took to X to wish the nation on the occasion of Mahayala

"Wishing you all Shubho Mahalaya! As the sacred days of Durga Puja draw near, may our lives be filled with light and purpose. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga bring unwavering strength, lasting joy and wonderful health," PM Modi wrote.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura tomorrow.

According to a press release by PMO, he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore at Itanagar. He will also address a public function.

He will visit Tripura and perform Pooja and Darshan, and inaugurate the development work of 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex' at Matabari.

Promoting sustainable energy generation in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore in Itanagar.

The Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh, the press release stated.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Convention Centre at Tawang. Located at over 9,820 feet in the frontier district of Tawang, the centre will serve as a landmark facility to host national and international conferences, cultural festivals, and exhibitions.

Prime Minister will also launch multiple key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore, catering to various sectors including connectivity, health, fire safety, working women hostels, among others, the press release said. (ANI)

