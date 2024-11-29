New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the three-day All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police 2024 that begins in Odisha's capital city of Bhubaneswar from November 30.

"Over the next two days, will be in Bhubaneswar for the DGP/IGP conference. Senior police officers from all over India will take part in this conference. There will be extensive deliberations on enhancing India's internal security apparatus. Different aspects relating to policing and improving public safety will be discussed," PM Modi posted on X.

Also Read | Khandwa Fire: Over 30 Sustain Burn Injuries As Blaze Erupts From Torch Oil During 'Mashaal' Procession in Madhya Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the three-day conference, being held from November 29 to December 1, will include deliberations on critical components of national security, including counterterrorism, left-wing extremism, coastal security, new criminal laws, and narcotics, among others.

The President's Police Medal for distinguished service will also be awarded during the conference.

Also Read | Raj Kundra Raided by ED: Enforcement Directorate Raids Premises of Shilpa Shetty's Husband and Others in Pornographic Content-Linked Money Laundering Case.

The conference will provide an interactive platform for senior police professionals and security administrators in the country to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as well as various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems faced by the police in India.

Its deliberations will include the formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges relating to crime control and law and order management, besides internal security threats.

The Prime Minister has always demonstrated a deep interest in the DGP Conference.

The Prime Minister not only listens attentively to all contributions but also fosters an environment of open and informal discussions, allowing for the emergence of new ideas.

"This year, some unique features have also been added to the conference. The entire day is being effectively utilised, starting with yoga sessions, business sessions, break-out sessions and thematic dining tables. This will also provide senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions on critical policing and internal security matters that impact the country to the Prime Minister," it added.

The Prime Minister has encouraged the annual DGsP/IGsP Conference to be organised all across the country since 2014.

The conference has been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan). Continuing with this tradition, the 59th DGsP/IGsP Conference 2024 is being organised in Bhubaneswar (Odisha).

The conference will be attended by the Union Home Minister, Principal Secretary to the PM, National Security Adviser, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGP of States/UTs and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)