Gandhinagar, February 22: People lit 'Diyas' and performed 'Maha Aarti' at Gomti Ghat in Gujarat's Dwarka ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, who will unveil development projects worth more than Rs 22,850 crore and take part in the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation.

This marks the second occasion in February that the Prime Minister will be presenting the gift of developmental projects to the people of Gujarat. Just recently, on February 10, he virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for over one lakh houses. Union Cabinet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Gives Go-Ahead for up to 100% FDI in Space Sector.

PM Modi will participate in the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad today in the presence of several farmers from different parts of the state.

Taking to the microblogging site, X, PM Modi posted, "I will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh starting tomorrow, 22nd February. Tomorrow's programmes will be in different parts of Gujarat. In Ahmedabad, I will take part in the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in the presence of several farmers from different parts of the state." PM Narendra Modi Holds ‘Productive Meeting’ With Greek Counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Talks on Technology and Space Take Centre Stage.

He further informed that the projects in Mehsana and Navsari of Gujarat will be inaugurated pertaining to connectivity, infrastructure, urban development, textiles and more.

"Later, I will be attending programmes in Mehsana and Navsari where key projects will be inaugurated pertaining to connectivity, infrastructure, urban development, textiles and more," PM Modi posted.

Singer Geeta Rabari, who will be performing at the event, told ANI, "Amul is competing 50 years tomorrow. PM Modi will be present here. It is a matter of pride for me to perform here tomorrow. We are preparing for tomorrow's event. People associated with Amul are also going to be here tomorrow."

At the two public functions in Gujarat at Mahesana and Navsari, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 22,850 crore.

The projects will encompass important sectors like road, rail, energy, health, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply, tourism etc in districts like Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Anand, Mahesana, Kachchh, Kheda, Bharuch, Tapi, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, Panchmahal, Valsad, and Narmada.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth more than Rs 5,040 for Surat Municipal Corporation, Surat Urban Development Authority, and Dream City. This includes foundation stone laying for 41 development projects costing more than Rs 3,000 crore and the inauguration of 18 development projects valued at over Rs 2,000 crore.

PM Modi will also launch 50 electric buses that have been acquired at a cost of Rs 840 crore. He will also inaugurate various components of the Tapi Purification Project constructed at a cost of Rs 597 crore, and various projects of DREAM City Limited constructed at a cost of Rs 49 crore.

He will tour 11 districts in the South Zone of Gujarat, including Vadodara, Navsari, Bharuch, Tapi, Valsad, Panchmahal, Surat, Chhotaudepur, Dahod, and Mahisagar where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects exceeding Rs 5,400 crore across 10 different departments.

Since 2014, the Prime Minister has focused on transforming Varanasi and its adjoining areas by initiating several development projects catering to important sectors such as road, rail, aviation, tourism, education, health, drinking water, urban development, and sanitation.

Taking another step in this direction, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

To further enhance road connectivity in Varanasi, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects, including four lanings of Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of NH-233; four lanings of Sultanpur-Varanasi section of NH-56, Package-1; six laning of phase-1 of Varanasi-Aurangabad section of NH-19; four lanings of Package-1 Varanasi-Hanumana section on NH-35; and ROB on Varanasi- Jaunpur rail section near Babatpur. He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway Package-1, the PMO said in its statement.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate multiple urban development projects in Varanasi including an 'urban waste to charcoal' plant by NTPC at Ramana; upgradation of the water supply network in the sis-Varuna area; and online effluent monitoring and SCADA automation of STPs and Sewerage Pumping Stations.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of multiple projects for the beautification of Varanasi including the projects for the rejuvenation of ponds and redevelopment of parks; and for the design and development of a 3-D Urban Digital map and database, it added.

In the prize distribution ceremony at Swatantrata Sabhagar, Banaras Hindu University, the Prime Minister will award the winners of Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita, Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita and Kashi Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita. He will also distribute books, uniform sets, musical instruments and merit scholarships to Sanskrit students of Varanasi. He will also visit the Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita gallery and interact with the participants with their photograph entries on the theme of "Sanwarti Kashi," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)