Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be gifted a headgear, a silver crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it, said Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Ji Maharaj, head priest of Hanumangarhi temple said on Wednesday.

"We also hope that Prime Minister Modi rings the 3.5 quintal bell and proceed towards Ram Janmabhoomi," he added.

The head priest of the temple further said: "Prime Minister Modi is coming and it is a matter of pride for Ayodhya. Many Prime Ministers took office but none apart from Prime Minister Modi came for laying the foundation stone for Ram temple."

After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi temple, Prime Minister Modi will offer prayers to 'Ram Lalla' at Ram Janmabhoomi today. It will be followed by the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir Trust Chief Nritya Gopaldas, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be on the stage for the event. (ANI)

