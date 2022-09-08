Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls later in the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to blow the poll bugle in the hill state on Thursday.

PM Modi is also scheduled to address a Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) rally in Mandi on September 24.

The BJP and BJYM in Himachal Pradesh have set the target to gather one lakh youth for the rally.

"The Prime Minister will also address public meetings in Chamba and will also inaugurate the AIIMS in Bilaspur as their dates will be finalized soon," president of Himachal Pradesh BJP Suresh Kashyap said.

Kashyap said, "the party is readying the campaigners and the list of big leaders who would campaign for the Assembly elections will also be finalized."

He further informed that in order to create an electoral atmosphere in the state, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, and Kiren Rijiju are also scheduled to arrive here before the announcement of the election.

On being asked to finalize the tickets of the party for the Assembly elections, he said that the party election management and other committee meetings will be held soon.

"The party is leading ahead in the campaign to reach the people of the state," he said adding that a number of Congress leaders are in touch with the state BJP to join the saffron party. (ANI)

