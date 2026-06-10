India News | PM Modi to Chair 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on June 11

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, New Delhi.

According to an official release, in line with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Team India' for a Viksit Bharat, this year's theme, 'Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047', focuses on the well-being and development of every Indian, regardless of age, region, gender, or socio-economic background.

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The Governing Council Meeting will deliberate on the approach to realise this vision and translate it into concrete, measurable outcomes for every citizen across the country.

This Governing Council Meeting will bring together Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors to discuss the Inclusive Human Development Framework, anchored around four core pillars: (i) Foundational Human Capital and Future-Ready Skills; (ii) Productive Employment, Entrepreneurship and Decentralised Growth; (iii) Health, Nutrition and Wellbeing; and (iv) Equity and Dignity for All. Measures for promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skilling, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country will also be deliberated upon in the meeting, as per the release.

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The discussions will further focus on collectively charting an Implementation Roadmap that leverages key enablers, including Governance, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Convergence, Partnerships, and Data-driven Systems, alongside a structured mechanism to track short, medium, and long-term outcomes, ensuring accountability and measurable impact. A key thrust will be on aligning State Visions with the National Vision on Inclusive Human Development, reinforcing a unified and collaborative approach toward equitable and sustainable growth.

The Governing Council of NITI Aayog will also focus on the recommendations of the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries held from December 26 to 28, 2025. Recommendations were made during 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries on the following five key themes: (i) Early Childhood Education: Laying the Foundation; (ii) Schooling: Building Blocks; (iii) Skilling: Future-Ready Workforce; (iv) Higher Education: Knowledge Economy; and (v) Sports & Extracurricular: Beyond Classrooms.

The 11th Governing Council Meeting will be attended by Chief Ministers of States and UTs, Lieutenant Governors/Administrators of Union Territories, Union Ministers as Ex officio Members and Special Invitees, and the Vice Chairman, Members and the CEO of NITI Aayog, the release stated. (ANI)

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