By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): In view of increasing COVID cases in the country over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting to assess the situation with Chief Ministers on April 27 (Wednesday) via video conferencing.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 23rd Roza of Ramadan on April 25 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

Apart from the Prime Minister and senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective Ministries are likely to attend the meeting.

As per sources, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will be making a presentation on the present situation of COVID, the extent of vaccination, especially the booster drive and the trajectory of cases in certain states.

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs Rajasthan, Gujarat Govts To Install Bird Divertors To Protect Endangered Great Indian Bustard, Lesser Florican.

In the past, PM Modi has held several meetings with the CMs, and even District Magistrates, to understand the situation on the ground.

As per data available with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, today India's Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 187.67 crores, with over 2.65 crore first doses of COVID vaccines administered for the age group 12-14 years.

Meanwhile, 2,593 new COVID cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking India's active caseload for the virus to 15,873.

The recovery rate from COVID currently stands at 98.75 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is presently at 0.54 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)