New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Under the goal of 'Ayushman Bharat, Viksit Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate five new All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to the nation on February 25 from Rajkot in Gujarat.

The five new AIIMS which will be dedicated by Prime Minister are AIIMS Rajkot, AIIMS Mangalagiri, AIIMS Bathinda, AIIMS Raebareli, and AIIMS Kalyani.

On the occasion, PM Modi will also inaugurate various medical colleges and nursing colleges across the country.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for many new medical colleges and various advanced health facilities including Critical Care Blocks and Integrated Public Health Labs under PM-ABHIM. He will also dedicate to the nation advanced research labs and facilities of ICMR and various NHM projects.

To ensure the safety and quality of food consumed by millions of Indians, PM Modi will also inaugurate advanced food safety infrastructure projects and facilities in multiple states.

All these health projects with a total cost of Rs 11,391.79 Crore will bring a wave of healthcare advancements and transform India's healthcare landscape.

The projects will ensure quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare for all along with expanding medical education in the country. The new medical and nursing colleges will nurture the next generations of doctors and healthcare professionals in the country.

The new healthcare infrastructure projects and facilities will propel India towards a healthier, happier, and prosperous tomorrow, officials said. (ANI)

