India News | PM Modi to Disburse Incentives Worth Around Rs 2,400 Cr Under PM-VBRY on June 19

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that incentives worth around Rs 2,400 crore will be disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) at a special programme that will be held on June 19 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

According to an official statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the disbursal marks a significant milestone in the implementation of PM-VBRY, the Government of India's flagship employment-linked incentive scheme, aimed at accelerating job creation, promoting formalisation of employment, enhancing employability, and expanding social security coverage across sectors.

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The scheme has already supported the creation of 15 lakh employment opportunities across the country.

As per the statement released, PM-VBRY is designed to encourage both workers and employers to participate in the formal economy.

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Under the scheme, first-time employees are eligible for an incentive of up to Rs 15,000, providing crucial support as they enter the workforce. Employers generating additional employment are eligible for incentives of up to Rs 3,000 per month per additional employee, thereby encouraging sustained job creation.

Recognising the strategic importance of manufacturing in driving economic growth, employers in the manufacturing sector are eligible to receive incentives for a period of four years, while employers in all other sectors can avail incentives for two years, the statment said.

The scheme reflects the Government's commitment to fostering an enabling ecosystem for employment-led growth and ensuring that the benefits of India's economic progress translate into quality formal employment opportunities for its youth.

PM-VBRY came into effect on August 1, 2025. With a total outlay of Rs 99,446 crore, the scheme aims to incentivise the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs over a two-year period. Of these, approximately 1.92 crore beneficiaries are expected to be first-time entrants into the workforce.

The statement further said that by supporting both employees and employers, the scheme is playing a transformative role in expanding formal employment, strengthening social security coverage, and advancing the vision of a Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

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