New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat today where he will lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 15,670 crore.

During the two-day visit, Prime Minister Modi will cover Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Rajkot, Kevadia and Vyara, a statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

In the morning, Prime Minister will inaugurate the DefExpo22 at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar.

The Expo, being held under the theme 'Path to Pride', will showcase the expansive scope and scale of Indian defence manufacturing prowess. The Expo has an India Pavilion and ten state pavilions. At the India Pavilion, Prime Minister will unveil HTT-40 - the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The aircraft has state of art contemporary systems and has been designed with pilot-friendly features.

During the programme, Prime Minister will launch Mission DefSpace - to develop innovative solutions for the defence forces in the Space domain through industry and startups. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Deesa airfield in Gujarat. The forward airforce base will add on to the security architecture of the country.

At noon, PM Modi will also launch Mission Schools of Excellence at Trimandir, Adalaj. During the event at Trimandir, the Prime Minister will launch projects worth around Rs 4,260 crore. The Mission will help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat through the setting up of new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs and overall upgradation of the infrastructure of schools in the State.

Prime Minister will then proceed to Junagadh where he will lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 3,580 crore.

PM will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of coastal highways along with construction of missing links. In the first phase of this project, a total highway length of over 270 Km will be covered across 13 districts.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of two water supply projects and for the construction of a godown complex for the storage of agri products at Junagadh.

At Porbandar, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for holistic development of Shri Krishan Rukshamani Mandir, Madhavpur. He will also lay the foundation stone of sewage and water supply projects and for maintenance dredging at Porbandar Fishery Harbour. At Gir Somnath, he will lay the foundation stone of two projects, including for the development of a fishing port at Madhwad.

In the evening, Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 5,860 crores in Rajkot. He will also inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022, which will witness deliberations covering various facets related to housing in India including planning, design, policy, regulations, implementation, ushering in greater sustainability and inclusivity, among others.

During the public function, Prime Minister will dedicate over 1,100 houses constructed under the Light House Project.

Further, he will dedicate a water supply project: Morbi-Bulk pipeline project from Brahmani-2 Dam to Narmada Canal Pumping Station. Other projects which are being dedicated by him include Regional Science Centre, flyover bridges, and other projects related to the road sector.

Later in the evening, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of six laning of the existing four-lane of Rajkot-Gondal-Jetpur section of NH27 in Gujarat. He will also lay the foundation stone of GIDC industrial estates worth around Rs 2,950 crore at various locations in Morbi, Rajkot, Botad, Jamnagar and Kutch. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include the AMUL-fed dairy plant at Gadhka, the construction of an indoor sports complex in Rajkot, two water supply projects and other projects in the roads and railways sector.

On Thursday, PM Modi will have a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres in Kevadia. Thereafter, the launch of Mission LiFE will be done by the Prime Minister, in the presence of the UN Secretary-General at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Kevadia. Envisaged by the Prime Minister, it is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment.

Later on the day, PM Modi will participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference, which is being organized from 20-22 October 2022 in Kevadia by the Ministry of External Affairs. The Conference will bring together 118 Heads of Indian Missions (Ambassadors and High Commissioners) from all over the world. The Heads of Missions are currently visiting their respective states to familiarize themselves with India's Flagship Missions such as those pertaining to Aspirational Districts, One District One Product, Amrit Sarovar Mission, among others.

On Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,970 crore in Vyara, Tapi. He will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of the road from Saputara to the Statue of Unity along with the construction of missing links. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include water supply projects worth over Rs 300 crore in Tapi and Narmada districts. (ANI)

