New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on Sunday at 10:30 AM via video conferencing, an official statement from the PMO said on Friday.

This will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express train introduced by Indian Railways.

It will be the first one connecting the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km, added the statement.

The train will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. The statement added that it will provide rail users with a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience. (ANI)

