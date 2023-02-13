New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 15-day "Aadi Mahotsav" at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on February 16, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said on Monday.

Tribal artisans from across the country have been invited to display millet recipes and sell millet products at the festival, Munda said.

Also Read | Agra Shocker: Man Dies of ‘Alcohol Overdose’ After Being Challenged To Drink Three Bottles of Liquor in 10 Minutes by Friends.

Millets are an integral part of the diet of tribal communities, and the United Nations, at the behest of India, has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

The ministry's tableau which bagged the first prize during the Republic Day celebrations will also be put on display.

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2023: Shri Ram Sena Activists To Keep Hawk's Eye on Parks, Hotels on February 14; Pramod Muthalik Says 'Will Stop Drug and Sex That Will Happen on Pretext of Celebration'.

TRIFED, an organisation under the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry, organises "Aadi Mahotsav – National Tribal Festival" to provide direct market access to the tribal craftsmen and women.

The festival will feature exhibition-cum-sale of tribal handicraft, handlooms, paintings, jewellery, cane and bamboo products, pottery, tribal cuisine and much more.

About 500 tribal artisans and artists from 28 states and Union territories will participate in the festival. They include tribal cooks from 19 states and UTs for which 20 food stalls are being set up.

An exclusive pavilion for the sale and display of Van Dhan products will also be put up. About 39 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras from 17 states and UTs are expected to participate in the festival.

Over 500 tribal artistes from 20 states will give cultural performances which will be based on their rituals, harvest, festivals, martial art forms etc.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)