New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan on Friday, February 21. After 71 years, the three-day Marathi literary conference will be held in Delhi to explore its role in contemporary discourse.

"Marathi literary gathering, being held in the national capital after 71 years, will celebrate Marathi literature's timeless relevance and explore its role in contemporary discourse," a release said.

The Prime Minister will address the gathering on the occasion and inaugurate the literary conference at around 4:30 PM at Vigyan Bhavan.

This comes as the government has granted Marathi classical language status. The event, which will be held from February 21 to 23, celebrates India's rich culture and heritage.

"The Sammelan will be held from 21st to 23rd February and will host a diverse array of panel discussions, book exhibitions, cultural performances, and interactive sessions with eminent literary figures. The Sammelan will celebrate Marathi literature's timeless relevance and explore its role in contemporary discourse, including themes of language preservation, translation, and the impact of digitalisation on literary works," the release read.

The event will also include a symbolic literary train journey from Pune to Delhi, carrying 1,200 participants to show the unifying spirit of literature.

"The Marathi literary gathering being held in the national capital after 71 years also includes a symbolic literary train journey from Pune to Delhi, carrying 1,200 participants, showcasing the unifying spirit of literature. It will feature over 2,600 poetry submissions, 50 book launches, and 100 bookstalls, among others. Distinguished scholars, authors, poets, and literature enthusiasts from across the country will participate," the release read.

