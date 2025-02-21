New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first edition of the SOUL Leadership Conclave at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Friday.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will also participate in the conclave.

"I will be inaugurating the SOUL Leadership Conclave at 10:30 AM on 21st February, at Bharat Mandapam. It is a matter of immense joy that my friend, Bhutan PM Mr. Tshering Tobgay will be gracing the Conclave with his presence. @tsheringtobgay," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Bhutanese Prime Minister arrived in Delhi on Thursday. He was welcomed by the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita.

The two-day SOUL Leadership Conclave, which will be held from 21st to 22nd February, will serve as a premier platform where leaders from diverse domains, such as politics, sports, arts and media, the spiritual world, public policy, business, and the social sector, will share their inspiring life journeys and discuss aspects relating to leadership.

The conclave will foster an ecosystem of collaboration and thought leadership, facilitating learning from both failures and successes, to inspire young audiences, PM Modi's office said.

School of Ultimate Leadership is an upcoming leadership institution in Gujarat to enable authentic leaders to advance the public good.

The aim is to broaden the landscape of political leadership in India through formal training and to include those who rise through merit, commitment, and passion for public service and not just from political lineage.

SOUL brings in insights, skills and expertise necessary to navigate the complex challenges of leadership in today's world. (ANI)

