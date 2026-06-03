India News | PM Modi to Inaugurate GIDC Projects Worth over Rs 894 Cr in Bharuch, Rs 169.3 Cr in Valsad on June 5

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) projects worth over Rs 1,063 crore in South Gujarat during his visit to the state on June 5, according to a press release.

The projects, spread across Bharuch and Valsad districts, are part of a larger development package worth over Rs 18,777 crore to be jointly undertaken by the Centre and the Gujarat government from Surat. These development works, which will accelerate the growth of South Gujarat, include the inauguration of eight projects under GIDC developed at a cost of Rs 1,063.43 crore.

Also Read | Thane Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle With a High of 35?C.

According to the CMO, the Prime Minister will inaugurate six GIDC projects worth over Rs 894 crore in Bharuch district and two projects worth Rs 169.3 crore in Valsad district aimed at strengthening industrial infrastructure, effluent disposal systems and drainage management in South Gujarat.

The release said that Gujarat has consistently remained at the forefront of India's industrial development, with Bharuch emerging as a major hub for the chemical and petrochemical industries to further strengthen Bharuch's industrial capabilities. At the Dahej PCPIR industrial cluster, a 90 MLD capacity offshore and onshore effluent disposal pipeline has been constructed from the Saykha Pumping Station to the Dahej landfall point. The project includes the design, erection, testing and commissioning of civil structures, electro-mechanical components and PLC-SCADA systems, along with five years of operation and maintenance (O&M). This project, costing Rs 474.61 crore, will significantly strengthen effluent disposal and management in the Dahej and Saykha industrial areas.

Also Read | Annapurna Yojana 2026: Check Eligibility, Required Documents and Steps To Apply for Annapurna Bhandar Scheme.

Notably, infrastructure facilities are being developed in the Dahej PCPIR area mainly for the development of chemical, textile, pharma, dyes and intermediates, and engineering industries. Currently, more than 1,000 industrial units are operational in this area.

Additionally, key infrastructure facilities such as roads, a storm water drainage network and a central drain have been developed at the Bulk Drug Park in Jambusar, Bharuch district, keeping in mind the requirements of pharmaceutical industries. This project, undertaken at a cost of Rs 274.96 crore, will accelerate the infrastructure development of the Bulk Drug Park, the release added.

The release further informed that the Prime Minister will also inaugurate a 30 MLD drainage pumping station for the Dahej-2 Industrial Estate. Notably, the project includes a 30 MLD capacity drainage pumping station with a rising main from the Suva Pumping Station to the Final Pumping Station at Z-93 in the Dahej-2 Industrial Estate. This project will improve industrial drainage management and strengthen the integrated effluent conveyance network.

Further, various infrastructure facilities have been developed in the Panoli Extension Industrial Estate, including flexible road pavement, cross-drainage works, water supply networks, compound walls, paver blocks, tree plantation and street lighting. These development works aim to provide enhanced infrastructure facilities within the industrial estate.

Among other projects, an intermediate booster pumping station has been constructed on the effluent transmission pipeline at Ankleshwar. This project will ensure efficient conveyance of effluents while also safeguarding environmental standards, it said.

Additionally, Natural Drain-2 in the Dahej-1 Industrial Estate has been upgraded to improve storm water carrying capacity, reduce the risk of waterlogging and strengthen the overall storm water drainage infrastructure of the estate.

Further, the release said that in Sarigam, Valsad district, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two important GIDC projects. Under this, the capacity of the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) at Sarigam has been expanded from 15 MLD to 25 MLD, thereby enhancing effluent treatment capacity and ensuring effective compliance with environmental standards. The project includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, testing, trial runs, as well as operation, maintenance and repair activities.

In addition, an HDPE onshore and offshore outfall pipeline, along with a sump and pumping station, has been constructed in the Sarigam Industrial Estate. Under this project, an HDPE onshore and offshore pipeline network has been developed from the pumping station to the landfall chamber and onward to the deep-sea discharge point, the release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)