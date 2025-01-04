New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several key development projects worth more than Rs 12,200 crores in the national capital on Sunday.

These projects are set to boost regional connectivity and ease of travel for millions of people, marking a significant milestone in the city's infrastructure development, the Prime Minister's Office stated in a press release.

One of the major highlights of the event will be the inauguration of the 13 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, which will run between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar.

With an investment of around Rs 4,600 crores, this corridor will introduce Delhi's first Namo Bharat connectivity. It is designed to provide a high-speed, comfortable, and reliable travel experience, significantly reducing the travel time between Delhi and Meerut. This development will cater to millions of passengers and improve transportation efficiency in the region, the release stated.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the 2.8 km Janakpuri-Krishna Park section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, valued at Rs. 1,200 crore. This section will be the first stretch of Phase-IV to be launched and will benefit various West Delhi areas, including Krishna Park, Vikaspuri, and Janakpuri. It is expected to ease congestion and offer better connectivity for commuters.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the 26.5 km Rithala-Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around Rs. 6,230 crore. This new corridor will link Rithala in Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana, connecting key areas such as Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Kundli. The expanded Red Line will improve travel across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, the release added.

Furthermore, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) building in Rohini, Delhi, to be built at the cost of Rs. 185 crore. The new facility will provide world-class infrastructure for research and healthcare in the field of Ayurveda. (ANI)

