Thiruvananthapuram, February 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Tuesday. Prime Minister's vision to reform the country's space sector to realise its full potential, and his commitment to enhance technical and R&D capability in the sector will get a boost as three important space infrastructure projects will be inaugurated during his visit to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

The projects include the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; new 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility' at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and 'Trisonic Wind Tunnel' at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. These three projects providing world-class technical facilities for the space sector have been developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs. 1800 crore, the Prime Minister Office stated.

The PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota will help in boosting the frequency of PSLV launches from 6 to 15 per year. This state-of-the-art facility can also cater to the launches of SSLV and other small launch vehicles designed by private space companies.

The new 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility' at IPRC Mahendragiri will enable development of semi cryogenic engines and stages which will increase the payload capability of the present launch vehicles. The facility is equipped with liquid Oxygen and kerosene supply systems to test engines up to 200 tons of thrust, it added. Wind tunnels are essential for aerodynamic testing for the characterization of rockets and aircraft during flight in the atmospheric regime.

The "Trisonic Wind Tunnel" at VSSC being inaugurated is a complex technological system that will serve our future technology development needs. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also review the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission and bestow 'astronaut wings' to the astronaut-designates. The Gaganyaan Mission is India's first human space flight program for which extensive preparations are underway at various ISRO centers.

VV Rajesh, BJP Trivandrum District President, said that the PM will be coming to Thiruvananthapuram and will attend an official program in VSSC Thiruvananthapuram. "After that, he will reach Trivandrum Central Stadium to address the Kerala padayatra validatory function. During this visit, we have not planned any meetings and the prime minister will be going to returning to Tamil Nadu," he added. This is the third time the Prime Minister will be visiting Kerala since January 2024.

