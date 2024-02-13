Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is set to create history by organizing Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) 4.0. The GBC 4.0 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19, an official release said on Monday.

According to the release, a total of 14,000 projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore will be implemented through GBC 4.0, to be held from February 19 to 21 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. This will create employment for 33.50 lakh youth.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 35-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped on Pretext of Job Promise in Gurugram, Four Arrested.

Notably, during the UPGIS held from February 10 to 12, 2023, investment proposals totalling Rs 40 lakh crore were received.

The state government has outlined a detailed plan for the GBC. A grand exhibition will also be organized from February 19 to 21, showcasing the developments in more than nine special sectors and the changing picture of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi: 'Release MGNREGS Funds for West Bengal, Many Not Paid for Work Completed in 2021'.

Furthermore, sectoral sessions will also be conducted, focusing on areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), foreign direct investment (FDI) and corporate social responsibility, highlighting the strides being made by UP and the state's prospects in these fields.

On the occasion of GBC 4.0, the state government will organize two seminars on February 20 on 'Corporate Social Responsibility' and 'FDI and Artificial Intelligence (AI): Unlocking Opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.' An overview of 'Corporate Social Responsibility' has been outlined to facilitate collaboration between state government departments and renowned national and international companies.

This seminar will facilitate direct interaction with CSR heads of corporates, allowing them to gain insight into the impactful work being done by the respective departments and consider providing funds to support charitable causes.

Approximately six departments, including Women and Child Development, Basic and Secondary Education, Vocational Education and Skill Development, UP State Rural Livelihood Mission, Dairy Development Department, and Sports Department, will showcase steps being taken by them in line with the proposed projects in the state.

In the second section, awareness will be raised about futuristic sectors such as FDI and AI, highlighting the potential impact of Uttar Pradesh's progress in these fields.

The seminar on 'FDI and Artificial Intelligence (AI): Unlocking Opportunities in Uttar Pradesh' will be chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself. The objective is to provide an opportunity for industrialists, policymakers, and potential investors to discuss the prospects of direct foreign investment and the promotion of artificial intelligence in the state.

The seminar will serve as a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration, fostering an environment that contributes to economic progress and sectoral development.

A three-day exhibition will be organized in the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, covering an area of 1250 square meters. This exhibition will showcase the essence of the new Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the key features of the state and its investors.

The exhibition will include AI Pavilions, Textiles, Logistics and Warehousing, Defense and Aerospace, Data Centers/Electronics and IT, EVs and renewable energy, Film City, medical equipment, and ODOP (One District, One Product).

To ensure the successful organization of this exhibition, an agency will be appointed. The process has been initiated by Invest UP, the nodal agency formed to attract investment in the state. The agency will assist in planning the exhibition sectors, constructing related stalls, and completing all necessary procedures.

Mayur Maheshwari, the CEO of UPSIDA, said that the authority has prepared nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of MoU for GBC in more than 45 districts of the state.

Approximately 3,500 units are expected to establish their industries, with an investment of Rs 6,660 crore in various industrial sectors in Mathura.

Similarly, Bulandshahr is projected to receive an investment of Rs 3,915 crore, Amethi Rs 1,693 crore, Meerut Rs 1,455 crore, Gautam Buddh Nagar Rs 1,129 crore, and Aligarh Rs 213 crore.

This initiative will not only create new employment opportunities but also strengthen the state economically. Additionally, it is anticipated that Uttar Pradesh's contribution to India's GDP will increase as a result of these investments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)