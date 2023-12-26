New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on December 27 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on occasion, said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement.

Thousands of beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country will join the event. The programme will also be attended by union ministers, MPs, MLAs and local-level representatives.

Since its launch on November 15, 2023, PM Modi has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country.

The interaction has happened three times through video conferencing (30 November, 9 December and 16 December). Also, PM Modi has interacted with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries physically on two consecutive days (17th and 18th December) during his recent visit to Varanasi.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim of attaining saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a timely manner. (ANI)

