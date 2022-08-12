New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with India's Commonwealth Games contingent on Saturday.

The entire nation is proud of the accomplishments of our athletes at the games, he said.

Modi tweeted, "Looking forward to interacting with India's CWG 2022 contingent at my residence tomorrow, 13th August at 11 AM. The entire nation is proud of the accomplishments of our athletes at the games."

