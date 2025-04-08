New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Mudra Yojana beneficiaries at around 9 am on Tuesday.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, the Flagship Programme of the Prime Minister, aimed at funding the unfunded micro enterprises and small businesses, has sanctioned 50 crore loan accounts in the last ten years, an official said on Monday.

On Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana completing 10 years, Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju told ANI, "The Prime Minister has launched this business scheme for those who want loans without any guarantee... We have sanctioned 50 crore loan accounts in the last 10 years and given a total loan of Rs 33 lakh crore. Of these, 68 per cent are women beneficiaries, and 50 per cent are from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Communities... Beneficiaries can apply for loans through the online portal."

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Finance, today, India marks 10 years of the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY).

PMMY, the Flagship Programme of the Prime Minister, aimed at funding the Unfunded micro enterprises and small businesses. By removing the burden of collateral and simplifying access, MUDRA laid the foundation for a new era of grassroots entrepreneurship.

Across the country, lives have transformed. Kamlesh, a home-based tailor in Delhi, expanded her work, employed three other women, and enrolled her children in a good school. Bindu, who began with 50 brooms a day, now leads a unit producing 500. These are not exceptions anymore. They reflect a larger shift, as per the Ministry.

From stitching units and tea stalls to salons, mechanic shops, and mobile repair businesses, crores of micro-entrepreneurs have stepped forward with confidence, enabled by a system that believed in their potential. PMMY has supported these journeys by offering institutional credit to non-corporate, non-farm micro and small enterprises that form the backbone of India's economy, it said.

At its core, the MUDRA Yojana is a story of trust. Trust in people's aspirations and in their ability to build. Trust in the belief that even the smallest dreams deserve a platform to grow, the statement said. (ANI)

