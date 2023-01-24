New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on Tuesday.

He will meet the young heroes at 4 pm at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Four Held for Thrashing, Attempting To Kidnap Man in Wazirabad.

The Government of India has been conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children for their exceptional achievement in six categories namely Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art and Culture, and Bravery. Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate.

This year, 11 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2023. The awardees include six boys and five girls, belonging to 11 States and Union Territories. (ANI)

Also Read | Congress Will Put All Its Might Behind Restoring Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood, Says Rahul Gandhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)